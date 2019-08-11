From the Publisher: How are you ‘Thriving at Altitude?’

One of the world’s most renowned explorers, Mike Libecki, the 2013 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, will be speaking at the Oct. 3 “Thriving at Altitude” event, hosted by Steamboat Pilot & Today.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — “Thriving at Altitude” is the topic of Steamboat Pilot & Today’s second annual Longevity Project series and event coming in September and October.

The Longevity Project focuses on living a balanced life in the mountains. You may recall our “Blue Zones”-themed Longevity Project last September that highlighted healthy lifestyles contributing to especially long lifespans in five areas around the world.

This year, our focus is on how living at high altitude impacts health and lifestyle, and what it takes to live a long, full life at those high elevations such as Steamboat Springs.

To drive that point home, on Oct. 3 we’re bringing to Steamboat Springs one of the world’s most renowned explorers, Mike Libecki, the 2013 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.

Libecki is well-known for making first ascents in dozens of countries, many in remote, exotic and untouched locations. This yearning for discovery and adventure is the result of what Libecki calls OECD: Obsessive Expedition Climbing Disorder.

“It’s my fuel of life,” he says.

Libecki is an inspiring speaker who weaves honest tales of personal challenges and successes with photos and videos that capture the raw beauty of places rarely seen or visited by humans. He’s thrived at altitude in ways most of us can only dream of, but knows how to share relevant and insightful lessons that can benefit us all.

In addition to Libecki’s presentation, other pieces of this year’s Longevity Project include:

• A “Thriving At Altitude” online contest designed to celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County. Steamboat is known for its Olympians, but we also want to highlight the everyday people who are thriving at altitude. They may be the person overcoming a health challenge who makes time each day to walk on the Yampa River Core Trail; the young parent juggling children, a job and multiple sports; or a retiree devoting time and energy to improving our communities. Who comes to mind when you think of “thriving at altitude”? How does that person inspire you? What lessons can the community learn from this person? You can submit your nominations at http://www.SteamboatPilot.com/ThrivingAtAltitude through Aug. 26, and we’ll highlight top entries in Steamboat Pilot & Today as part of our Longevity coverage.

• A four-week Pilot & Today series in September that will cover altitude’s impact on physical and mental health and training. We’ll give you a preview of Libecki; examine the effects of high altitude on the body and mind and overall wellness, including mental health; and how top athletes thrive at high elevations.

• An Oct. 3 ticketed event featuring Libecki and a panel discussion with local experts discussing how to best thrive at altitude. Look for more details on this event in the coming weeks.

We hope you’ll join us throughout this expanded look into “Thriving at Altitude.” We live in a magical part of the world but making the most of it requires awareness of the challenges to the body and mind.

For your calendars

Best of the Boat: We have just completed the nomination phase of our annual Best of the Boat competition highlighting the best of Steamboat and Routt County. We are now sorting through the 6,433 nominations before starting final voting in 116 categories Thursday, Aug. 15, through Sept. 5 at http://www.BestOfTheBoat.com. We’ll reveal winners at an event Nov. 7 and in the 2019-20 edition of Best of the Boat magazine.

20 Under 40: Pilot & Today’s annual 20 Under 40 event celebrating the best and brightest young professionals in Routt County will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Haymaker Patio Grill. This is always an inspiring event that reminds us of the energy and smarts that continue to energize our communities and local organizations. Advance tickets to the event — sponsored by Alpine Bank — can be purchased at http://www.SteamboatPilot.com/20Under40.

Navigator Awards: Pilot & Today and Steamboat Springs Chamber present the annual Navigator Awards celebrating local business excellence from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at The Steamboat Grand. Come help us celebrate the following winners:

Business of the Year: Mountain Tap Brewery

Business Person of the Year: Kerry Shea, Resort Ventures West, Ascent Real Estate and Cruisers Sub Shop.

Young Professional of the Year: Cole Hewitt of Yampa Valley Bank.

Service Excellence Person of the Year: Michael Guerrero, The Laundry/Rex’s Family of Restaurants.

Tickets are on sale at http://www.steamboatchamber.com.

