From the publisher: Community digs deep when life gets tough

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us this year, it’s that Steamboat Springs has gone above and beyond in living up to its reputation as a community that digs deep when life gets tough.

Residents, businesses and other organizations have given their time, money and goodwill to help a wide variety of individuals and causes. Steamboat Pilot & Today has been among those recipients of our community’s generosity, and we’re grateful for your support.

Last month, we launched a “Donate $” function on SteamboatPilot.com that allows individuals to donate their hard-earned money to support our journalism at Pilot & Today. The response has been heartwarming, and we thank every person who has given, including those who committed to recurring monthly donations.

We’re so grateful for this community support that we’re going to give back in kind. We will be matching all reader donations by offering — dollar for dollar — in-kind advertising support for local nonprofits that hold 501.(c)(3) status. Interested nonprofits can get more information by emailing me at lmolen@SteamboatboatPilot.com or calling 970-871-4224.

And while Pilot & Today is not a nonprofit, we are now able to accept tax-deductible donations through the Local Media Foundation’s COVID-19 Local News Fund. Donations made through https://givebutter.com/steamboatpilot will reach us at Pilot & Today, minus processing and management fees.

The support of our readers has been invigorating, but I’m also proud of the local advertisers who have stayed with us throughout this pandemic. We know the hits on our economy have been far and wide, and we understand how hard it is to remain in business when the challenges come so fast and furious. With that in mind, I encourage you to support our many advertisers, without whom our freely distributed products cannot exist.

To help do our small part to keep the local economy moving, Pilot & Today a month ago launched daily Open For Business listings highlighting all local restaurants offering takeout and delivery. And now we have expanded Open For Business to include:

Daily Open For Business Q&As with local business owners on how they are adapting their operations to meet the COVID-19 challenge.

Expanded Open For Business listings on SteamboatPilot.com that include all local businesses that are open. Basic listings are free. To submit information for your business, visit SteamboatPilot.com.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board.

In addition to highlighting local businesses, we’ve been producing four other daily or regular features triggered by the pandemic:

Faces Of The Frontlines: Longtime Pilot & Today journalist John Russell has been documenting the local heroes who have been working the frontlines of this pandemic to keep us safe.

The timely and informative twice-weekly online town halls that Editor Lisa Schlichtman has been moderating in coordination with city of Steamboat and Routt County officials.

#SilverLinings is a daily reader-submitted photo feature focused on highlighting the small generous deeds in our community that resonate deeply.

The weekly coloring page published in the Explore section of Friday’s newspaper features unique drawings from local artists specifically created to give our readers a fun, creative escape while we’re cooped up in our homes.

Much of this coverage and information can be found 24-7 at SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus/.

If you take a look at that coronavirus section, you’ll quickly understand why I am so proud of the hard-working staff at Pilot & Today, which has been delivering top-notch, timely news and information on COVD-19 since the pandemic first took root in Routt County.

And it’s not just me who thinks we’re producing terrific work. The Colorado Press Association has awarded Pilot & Today 31 first- or second-place awards in its annual statewide competition for newspaper journalism and advertising. That’s almost twice the number of awards we earned in 2019, even as we opted to move up a category and compete against larger media organizations this year.

These awards normally would have been presented at the association’s annual convention this past weekend but are being shared virtually with individual media companies because of the pandemic. I would love to tell you how we fared, but the results cannot be released until May 12. But I will say we did very well. Stay tuned for details.

To reach Logan Molen, call 970-871-4224, email lmolen@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @lmolen.