From the publisher: Ask and you shall receive

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — My “From The Publisher” column from last week triggered a number of questions from readers interested in supporting our mission through personal donations. My response then was to stay tuned.

The good news is we have just launched a way for our readers to help fund our professionally produced, local journalism.

We have added “Donate $” buttons to the upper right corner of each page on SteamboatPilot.com. Clicking that button will take you to a page where you can select how much money you would like to donate and whether you prefer a one-time or recurring monthly donation.

The “Donate $” feature launched on SteamboatPilot.com late Tuesday night, and I was pleasantly surprised to see a dozen donations had come through before I signed into email Wednesday morning.

On behalf of the entire Pilot & Today staff, we thank you. We are grateful for any donation, large or small. Your generosity will help us weather the coronavirus pandemic that has gutted the local economy and our advertising revenues.

If you would like to join the cause and donate, please visit SteamboatPilot.com/donate/.

Coronavirus virtual panels

And thank you for the terrific response we’ve been receiving for the ongoing series of live, virtual panels that local officials have been holding in recent weeks regarding COVID-19 information of interest to Steamboat Springs and Routt County.

We’d love to take all the credit, but we’re just a partner in these sessions. City of Steamboat Springs and Routt County officials are taking the lead on the panels, including selection of all panelists. Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman has been doing a wonderful job of moderating each panel and screening reader-submitted questions to ensure the community is a part of these ongoing exchanges of important information.

The panels are scheduled to be broadcast at 10:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday with topics to be announced and based on questions received by the community.

You can find an archive of those videos at our special COVID-19 special section online at SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus/. And you can share your questions at news@SteamboatPilot.com.

