From the Pilot archives: The Temples in the 1950s

News | August 9, 2019

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

Photo of Lucy and Shorty Temple next to the Focus Ranch sign taken in the late 1950s.

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

