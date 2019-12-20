From the Pilot Archives: Steamboat Springs 1965

A photograph from the Fourth of July Parade in Steamboat Springs in 1965. The photo shows the Dorothy Shop, Skee Inn Café,and the Acacia Hotel.

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.