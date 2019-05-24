From the Pilot archives: Steamboat business advertisements in 1972

Steamboat Pilot archives

A black-and-white polaroid photo of an old poster advertising early Steamboat Springs businesses, including Corner Drug, Pupke’s New York Store, Furlong, McWilliams, Chivington’s Livery and Central Feed Barn.

The photo was published in the Steamboat Pilot on March 30, 1972.



This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.