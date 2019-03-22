From the Pilot archives: Stagecoach and riders on horseback

A stagecoach being pulled by horses with five riders on horses around it, traveling through low brush. If anyone has additional information about this photo, please email Editor Lisa Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.

