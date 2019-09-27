From the Pilot archives: Neiman headstone

A photo of the Neiman headstone in Yampa Cemetery. The stone reads, “Neiman/Ruby C. 1877-19- /Charlie W. 1861-1947.” The Watson grave marker is also visible in the photo. Ruby Neiman’s date of death, November 1965, is not on the stone. The photo was taken in June 1965.

