From the Pilot archives: Kidd and Mahan’s annual trip to Mt. Ethel

Black and white photo of riders on horseback in snow with Mt. Ethel and Slide Lake in the distance. The photo is possibly connected to a Sept. 16, 1976 article in the Steamboat Pilot about Billy Kidd and Larry Mahan’s annual summer trip to ski on the glacier at Mt. Ethel.

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.