This photo was taken in the early 1900s. It published in the Steamboat Pilot with the caption: “I Love A Parade — Sometimes! The Fourth of July parade was one of the highlights of the year in early Steamboat. This fancy wagon with its nine-piece band was all ready to head for town from the Cullen place on Elk River but met with a short delay when the back wheels stuck in the ditch. With some work by the players and directions from the bystanders, they made it in plenty of time to get right into the festivities.”

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

