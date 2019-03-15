From the Pilot archives: Crawford cabin in 1881

This sepia-toned photo of the Crawford cabin and surrounding land was taken in 1881. On the back of the photo is a large maker’s mark reading “Latour/artistic photographer/1881/Sedalia MO” and the handwritten note, “Cabin and Corral belonging to James H. Crawford Steamboat Springs Colorado in 1881. Mary Crawford King.”

The photo was published in the Steamboat Pilot on Feb. 20, 1975, with the caption, “The hills of the Crawford home remained all but untouched in the early 1880s. This rare photograph, taken from the south side of the Yampa river in 1881, shows the Crawford cabin and corral on the far right."