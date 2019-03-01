From the Pilot archives: Birthday celebration at Seventh and Oak streets

A local Steamboat Springs band celebrates Judge Walbridge's 80th birthday at Seventh and Oak streets. Band members included C. Monson and Clarence Light.

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.