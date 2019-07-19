From the Pilot archives: At Lincoln and 8th in 1972 Steamboat

Photo of Lincoln Avenue at its intersection with Eighth Street, with a “Highway Painting Ahead” road sign in the foreground taken in June 1972. Sleeping Giant is visible in the distance and businesses shown in the photo include Thomas Gifts, Chief Theater, Skee Inn Café, Chevron, Conoco, F.M. Light and the Waffle Shack.

