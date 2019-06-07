From the Pilot archives: 1979 Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Pilot archives

Photo of Alex Estes in front of the original J.W. Hugus store sign, which was published in the Steamboat Pilot on Feb. 8 1979, with caption: “Handwriting on the wall: J.W. Hugus & Co., one of the great business houses of Northwest Colorado, was organized in 1870 and incorporated in 1890. The first store was built in Rawlins, and by 1900, there were branch shops in Dixon, Hayden, Steamboat Springs, Meeker and DeBeque. Hugus also maintained a bank in Steamboat Springs and three other communities. Alex Estes bought the former Model Sportings Goods store and decided to remove the plaster from the west wall. What he found was as great a surprise to old timers as it was to him … the fine, old original Hugus sign.” The Hugus store building is now All That.

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

