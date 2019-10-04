From the Pilot archives: 1920 senior class play

SSHS Senior Class Play, c. 1920; Photo of the cast of the Steamboat Springs High School Class of 1920 senior play, labeled “Hicks at College.” In the front row, from left, Edgar Dorr, John Westlake, Clara May, Helen Light (Long), Woods Coburn, Beatrice Herson, Edgar Dorr, Gladys Bartholomew, May Shore, Lloyd Wlliams, Florence West, Nellie Ellis (Holburt), Willard Fisher, Helen Courtney, Kenneth Neish, Mary Insley, Wallace Bomier, Lilla Belle Patterson and professor George Thompson. Back row: Wayne Light, Bernice Auter, unidentified person and Day Light. This photo ran in the April 21, 1977, issue of the Steamboat Pilot

