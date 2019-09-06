From the Pilot archives: 1916 Steamboat class play

Photo of the Steamboat Springs High School class play in 1916. The photo was published in the Steamboat Pilot on Nov. 17, 1977, with people identified, from left, as Elmer Combs, Irene Hallett, Maurice Leckenby, Frances Mann, John Burroughs, Marion Leckenby, unidentified person, Wes Poulson, Glessner Stukey, Mr. Thompson, George Wither, P. Coleman, unidentified person, Burton Allen, one of the Dismukes, four unidentified people and Alma Baer.

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.