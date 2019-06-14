From the Pilot archives: 1914 Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Pilot archives

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Photo, dated 1914, printed on cardstock with this information handwritten on the back, “Steamboat Springs — 1914/Ray Peck, forest supervisor, feeding elk for the U.S. Forest Service – the elk were eating cattlemen’s hay stacks.”

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.



