From the Pilot archives: 1912 Hahns Peak area

This photo published in the Steamboat Pilot on Feb. 14, 1974, with the caption, “Winter burial: This picture was taken at a funeral in February 1912 in the Hahns Peak area. The ‘man in the box’ was Judge Robert G. Wallace, an old timer who was found frozen to death that winter. Some of the identified people in the picture are Mrs. Emma Morning, far left, Judge Frank Morning, Billy Oliver and the lone boy in front is Frank Morning.”

