From the Pilot archives: 1907 Steamboat Springs

Photo of 12 members of the Laughlin family, which ran in the Dec. 8, 1977, issue of the Steamboat Pilot with the caption, “The occasion of this July 31, 1907, Laughlin family portrait was Grandma’s 50th birthday. Pictured left to right are: Mable Cordellia, Laughlin Stephens, Tom Bird Laughlin, Gordon S. Laughlin, Ruth L. Cole, Bennie Riley Laughlin, Robert W. Laughlin (Grandpa), Walter Laughlin, Frances E.B. Laughlin (Grandma), Maud L. MacFarlane, Bertha L. Moore, Robert L. Laughlin and Theresa Laughlin Witts.”

