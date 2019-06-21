From the Pilot archives: 1890 Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Pilot archives

Tom Morgan’s Livery Stable, original c. 1890, reproduction c. 1943; This copy of a black and white photo of two men on horseback and others standing in front of a two-story wooden building was taken around 1890 and reproduced in the Steamboat Pilot on May 13, 1943. The caption read: “The above picture is of Tom Morgan’s livery stable in Steamboat Springs, taken in the ’90s. It was located on the west bank of Spring Creek and south side of Lincoln Avenue, across from the present main office of the Spring Creek Cabins, owned by George Achenbach. Those in front, from left, are Glen Tower, Lawrence Wren, Charlie Baird, Joe Lobb, John Summer, Duncan, Johnny Williams, unknown and George Malanson. Tom Morgan operated the stable for many years and outfitted many tourist parties going into the hills on hunting and fishing trips.”

