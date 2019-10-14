From the editor: The Pilot goes pink

Today is the day the Steamboat Pilot & Today and SteamboatPilot.com go pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month. The annual Pink Paper is the Pilot & Today’s way of honoring all those women across the Yampa Valley who are currently battling breast cancer or who are survivors, and it also gives us the opportunity to provide our readers with valuable breast cancer prevention information.

This special issue includes the stories of three local women — one who has just begun her fight against breast cancer and two others who are on the other side of treatment. Their stories are inspiring, hopeful and reveal friends, family and community are big parts of the healing process.

I want to thank Shannon Lukens, Pam Williams and Andrea Benavente for having the courage to share their personal experiences with breast cancer. I have no doubt your openness and willingness to be vulnerable will touch hearts and save lives by reminding women of the importance of getting regular, and in some cases, early mammograms.

A percentage of advertising revenue from the Oct. 14 issue will be donated to the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation to support local breast cancer initiatives. This is our way of helping to “Paint the Town Pink,” a community-wide effort led by Bust of Steamboat aimed at keeping breast cancer awareness top of mind throughout the entire month of October.

You can participate by wearing a pink ribbon, painting a pink ribbon on your business window, hosting a personal fundraiser or business-sponsored event to raise money for the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project. And to make sure our community remembers that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the city of Steamboat Springs has placed a giant reminder — a 6-foot, lighted pink ribbon — on the ski jump judging tower at Howelsen Hill.

Breast cancer will affect one in eight woman, and early detection, through annual mammograms over the age of 45, is key to successful treatment. For more information, visit breastcancer.org.

