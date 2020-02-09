From the editor: Enjoy some brews, talk about news

Lisa Schlichtman



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Each year, we set goals for the content side of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, and in 2020, one of our benchmarks is to engage with our readers in a more meaningful, open and transparent way.

It’s important to me and my news team that our community of readers gets to know us — the journalists behind the bylines – and also has an opportunity to ask us about why we do what we do. Why did we choose to cover one story but not another? How do we decide what details to include in a story? What practices do we follow to ensure our stories are fair and accurate? How can you share a news tip or story idea with the newspaper?

83150954_10156839912755222_5923210932879622144_o

And so, on Tuesday night, we’re offering a new event aimed at starting that kind of open dialogue with the community. News & Brews will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Storm Peak Brewing Co., 1885 Elk River Plaza in Steamboat Springs. It’s free and open to the public, and to provide a little more incentive, beers will be just $3 for those who attend.

This is the first of four News & Brews events Pilot & Today will host in 2020. The series is being planned by Evening Editor Katie Berning and Digital Engagement Editor Bryce Martin. They’ll be leading the discussion, which will be open-ended for our inaugural event. Future sessions might focus on specific, high interest topics like housing, climate change, traffic, outdoor recreation, tourism and wildlife conservation, depending on the feedback we receive Tuesday night.

I will be there along with other members of the Pilot & Today staff. I’m envisioning the evening as a two-way conversation. We don’t have an agenda; we just want to listen and learn more about what our readers want to know — the issues that are important to them and how the newspaper can connect the community with the information they need to navigate life in our beautiful, but sometimes complex, mountain town.

For years, the Pilot & Today hosted an early morning Coffee and a Newspaper. It was a great event, but we made a conscious decision this year to change things up. We hope the News & Brews format attracts a more diverse demographic — young professionals and retirees, locals and second homeowners, fans and skeptics.

And by holding an actual event, we’re encouraging people to get out from behind their computer and smartphone screens and actually interact face to face with our news team, which I believe promotes civility and better communication. I sincerely hope you’ll plan to grab a beer and spend a little bit of time talking news with us Tuesday. See you there.

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.