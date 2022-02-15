From the Chamber: Seven great reasons to Shop Local

Downtown Steamboat Springs lights up at night with Steamboat Resort in the background. The Steamboat Springs Chamber is revitalizing its Shop Local campaign in effort to support local businesses.

Noah Wetzel/Steamboat Springs Chamber

Of all the lessons we learned in 2020 and 2021, the importance of supporting small businesses may have been the most important one. So as the new programs manager for the Chamber, revitalizing our Shop Local initiative was top of my list.

Did you know shopping local is one of the simplest ways to support a vibrant community and maintain Routt County’s distinctive community character? While it may be easy to fall into the rut of online shopping for convenience’s sake, by shopping local we are supporting the growth of exceptional local products found in the Yampa Valley, adding dollars to our community, increasing great employment opportunities, and being proactive environmental stewards.

The Chamber’s goal is to encourage shoppers to visit our local businesses through our new, year-round Shop Local Campaign. The campaign includes an education piece on reasons to shop local, member spotlight of the month, marketing push, a Give the Gift of Steamboat Guide for all major shopping holidays, and highlights unique member offers. We also collaborate with our partners and members to spread the word on local shopping events.

Here are seven reasons why you should buy local.

1. Help create local jobs — Small companies account for 64% of new jobs created in the U.S. annually.

2. Keep tax dollars in our community — When you spend at local retailers, approximately $70 of every $100 spent will be reinvested in your community. These dollars help fund schools, police, fire services, parks and many other local amenities.

3. Be sustainable and environmentally friendly — In addition to avoiding late holiday deliveries, shipping costs across the country create an estimated 1 billion metric tons of C02 per year. Shop local, ship less.

4. Small businesses give back to the community — 92% of small business owners personally donate to local charities and nonprofits.

5. Keep our community interesting — Imagine Routt County with no small businesses, only franchise stores from major retailers and restaurants. Enough said.

6. Celebrate your community — Spend the day appreciating what made you fall in love with our Valley in the first place. Enjoy being greeted by a warm smile, browse local shops, your favorite hotspots and the latest joints in town, catch up with friends and neighbors, enjoy a beverage at your favorite watering hole, reconnect and rediscover what makes Routt County thrive.

7. Find unique gifts — Skip the overrated, mass-produced items and be rewarded with an array of unique and quality products for everyone on your list.

Our local retailers and restaurants are standing by, ready to help with gift selections, date nights, flowers, crafts, jewelry, groceries and more. Let’s show our small businesses that we love them and thank them for their impact on our community that goes above and beyond the great sales experience we receive every time we visit them.

If your business is interested in joining our Shop Local Campaign, in becoming our Member Spotlight, or would like to share special offers with us, please reach out to a member of our team.

Cecilia Morter is programs manger for the Steamboat Springs Chamber.