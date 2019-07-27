From the Chamber: Resources to grow and thrive in Steamboat

There are a lot of things that make Steamboat Springs special. Some are obvious like our stunning open space, our top schools and thriving downtown. Others are more subtle, a smile from a stranger on the Yampa River Core Trail as you bike past or the feeling you get watching the sun dip behind Sleeping Giant.

At Steamboat Springs Chamber, we would suggest that the heart of Steamboat is made up of the many businesses that serve the community, employ our friends and neighbors and contribute to the economy. Every business, from the smallest one-person startup to the largest multi-million-dollar industry, plays a vital role in shaping the unique economic landscape of Steamboat.

We are passionate about seeing every single business get the resources and opportunities they need to grow and thrive. The first step is understanding the unique challenges facing our members. That is why we set a goal in 2019 to be the communication conduit for the business community.

We knew we needed to do a better job of informing our members about the work we are doing on behalf of the business community and the issues that affect business in our region.

In 2018 we laid out a communications strategy including our weekly Monday Minute, Weekly Handout, Lodging Report, Radio Business updates and member emails. Monthly we send out the Chamber Insight, “From the Chamber” column and Monday Minute poll questions. Annually we conduct our member survey, Annual Report and host an Annual Meeting where the community can come and hear firsthand about the work the Chamber staff, Board of Directors and committees are doing.

Communication is a two-way street. We want to hear from our members because we know open communication is the best way to deliver on our mission of economic vitality in Routt County.

This year we are working to generate more conversation and feedback from our members and community. This month we launched our new Steamboat Springs Chamber business and community focused social channels aimed at keeping you informed about the issues, opportunities and initiatives that affect business in Steamboat.

We hope you will give us a follow and keep us posted on things that are important for your business. Start a conversation with us through these social channels, send us an email or give us a call. Your input is critical to our efforts.

Additionally, with help from our dedicated board of directors, we set a goal to personally reach out to all of our more than 700 member businesses. The outreach is giving us valuable insights into the strengths and opportunity areas of our organization and the Steamboat business climate as a whole. So far, we have connected with 400 members and are excited to connect with the remainder in the coming weeks.

How could we be growing business together? If you have ideas, let’s connect. I hope you will reach out to me, Chamber staff or a board member. There is something special about doing business in Steamboat. I am honored to lead an organization that is passionate in its pursuit to make and keep Steamboat a wonderful place to live and do business.

Kara Stoller is the Chief Executive Officer at the Steamboat Springs Chamber.