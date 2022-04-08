From the Chamber: Focusing on reconnecting, bringing value with programs and events

As the weather shifts to springtime and the snow starts to melt, there is an excitement humming for the seasons to come. Yes, we look forward to shedding layers and warmer weather. But we at the Chamber are also embracing this spring and summer as a time for us to reconnect with people and host programs and events that were unable to take place the last two years.

Heading into this year, we’ve revitalized our membership benefits and increased the value of our work including business advocacy efforts. Our team has also identified new and exciting ways to support our business community, and we are bringing back your favorite events to help fill a community need of networking and connection.

Our membership value is seen in three areas: business advocacy, growth and development, and communication. Throughout the past two years, we focused our efforts heavily on advocacy work at the local, state and federal levels, and communication to keep our members informed with ever-changing policies. Our events were largely online webinars that concentrated on public health, employment law, and how to best prepare for various situations as an employer. This was where our attention and work were needed to best serve our membership and local businesses.

After creating our 2022 goals with membership guidance, one of our top priorities is to provide exceptional events and programs that directly impact your business and work to enhance our community. This is work the Chamber has been doing for years, but we want to reestablish these programs in our community while being innovative with new initiatives.

This year we are bringing back Chamber Mixers. A longstanding favorite event, Chamber Mixers are the best way to make new connections and grow your business network. When you attend a Chamber Mixer, you can network in a fun, social environment with free food, free drinks and great prizes. This year, we have four Chamber Mixers on the schedule:

• May 18 — Snow Country Nursery Mixer; Co-hosts: Moe’s BBQ and AMT Radio

• July 20 — iFurnish Mixer; Co-host: Steamboat Pilot & Today

• Sept. 8 — Community Ag Alliance Mixer; Co-host: Elk River Pet & Ranch

• Sept. 28 — Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center Mixer; Co-hosts: Steamboat Orthopedic and Spine Institute and Alpine Bank

If you are interested in hosting a Chamber Mixer, please reach out to me, angelica@steamboatchamber.com . Chamber Mixers are free to attend for Chamber members and their guests.

New this year, we’ve created a Business Education Series focused on creating a culture of retention. This series will have multiple components, be both in-person and virtual, and will cover a variety of topics such as employee handbooks, how to create a family friendly workplace, benefits and compensation: a resort survey analysis, and professional development.

These topics are a product of the needs we heard from our survey and annual outreach calls. If you are interested in learning more or registering for any of these events, please email cecilia@steamboatchamber.com .

We are also working on hosting our first-ever annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit this summer. This work is vital to the progress of our community, and we are currently sharing our DEI Toolkit with businesses. Other programs we are committed to include our annual Thrive Together Women’s Leadership Summit, Economic Summit, Navigator Awards, and the Winter Expo.

We understand the value of bringing people together. In the coming year, we will continue to look for opportunities to facilitate connections through our work.

The Chamber team is interested in ideas and programs you think would be of value to our business community and ways your team can participate. We want our members to be part of the conversation and are excited for what’s on the horizon.

Angelica Salinas

Leigh Rushton/Courtesy photo

Angelica Salinas is the membership manager at the Steamboat Springs Chamber.