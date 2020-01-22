From the Chamber: Board of directors 2020 goals

Reflecting on 2019, it was a year of action for the Steamboat Springs Chamber and its board of directors. Focusing on the areas of economic development, community development and destination marketing, the organization strives to be the leading regional business organization laying the foundation for an exceptional quality of life in Routt County.

The Chamber board of directors is made up of 25 people representing business categories and organizations across our community from recreation and lodging to arts and culture, real estate, professional services, Mountain Village Partnership and Main Street Steamboat Springs. These representatives provide a voice for their various business sectors and guide the Chamber’s direction.

The business community made it clear that they’d like to see our organization lead the way in advocating for issues that affect their growth in our valley; because of this the board has expanded our advocacy efforts and is working closely with the Economic Development Council Public Policy Committee to evaluate initiatives and be a stronger voice for the business community.

The Chamber’s 2020 Program of Work continues and expands our work on behalf of the business community and supports our mission of economic vitality. Focus on economic development efforts continues to grow with programs supporting business retention and expansion, engaging with various industry clusters in our community, as well as identifying opportunities to collaborate with the State Office of Economic Development and International Trade, along with numerous local and regional partners.

Chamber member businesses voiced an increased need for programs, initiatives and advocacy efforts that support business growth and development opportunities as well as member benefits that help them provide for their employees and bottom line. In response, in 2019 the Chamber introduced a cost-effective health care coverage program for members and produced special programming such as the Women’s Summit, Leadership Steamboat program and the Economic Summit. We will continue to expand these programs in 2020.

Highlights for 2020 also include attaining stable and sustainable long-term funding for destination marketing. We’ll work to enhance the visitor experience while protecting the integrity of resources through sustainable tourism and destination management.

The organization will continue to be the communication conduit for the business community and create value for and support Chamber member businesses through programming, employee retention and attraction efforts, and economic development.

In the New Year, we want to work with your business to promote vitality in the valley. If you aren’t a member of the Chamber, join us. Joining not only gives you the perks of member benefits like the Merchant Ski Pass and professional development programming as well as a chance to connect with likeminded business professionals. We invite you to attend one of our next educational or networking events. Reach out to any our board members, staff members or committee members with questions.

Katie Brown is the 2020 Steamboat Springs Chamber board of directors president.