From the archives: Hot springs pool in 1968

An enclosed pool at the Steamboat Springs Health and Rec, now known as Old Town Hot Springs. This photo was taken in December 1968.

This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.