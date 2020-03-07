From the archives: Bud Werner Memorial Library in 1970 | SteamboatToday.com

From the archives: Bud Werner Memorial Library in 1970

News News | March 7, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

A photo of the original Bud Werner Memorial Library, which was built to honor Buddy Werner after his death. This photo was taken in 1970.
Tread of Pioneers Museum
This photo is part of the Steamboat Pilot Archives Project, a partnership of the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Pilot & Today. To support the project, contact Candice Bannister, the museum’s executive director, at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Donations can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

