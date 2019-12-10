Fritz and Bethany Aurin: Thanks emergency responders for saving the Smokehouse

Fritz and I would just like to send a huge shout-out to all of the local and regional fire departments and Steamboat Springs Police Department officers that fought so hard to save our grand, old building.

Our daughters grew up busing tables for many of the firefighters and law enforcement officers that bravely entered 912 Lincoln Ave. when visibility was zero from all the smoke, and the inherent risks were substantial and challenging fighting a fire in a historical building. The building was erected in 1897 from stone taken from the Emerald Mountain Quarry by the great grandfathers of locals that still live here.

The girls and I spent numerous Thanksgiving and Christmas Eves alone while Fritz slept at the Smokehouse all night moving turkeys around in the smokers to finish for community dinners and many of you. We all have many cherished memories of Greg Scott, Randy Kelley, the Smokehouse Band and others playing amazing music on “Jammin’ Night,” families gathered at the windows watching Winter Carnival Street Events and the Halloween Stroll while enjoying cold beer in a frozen goblet and throwing your peanut shells on the floor. It was always fun sharing a beverage and carrot with Larry the Camel at the bar on Christmas Eve, having a front row seat for the July Fourth parade and the list goes on.

Although we sold the business five years ago, watching the smoke escape from the roof Sunday morning brought back many poignant memories. We know that the Smokehouse is woven into the fabric of many lives in Steamboat, so please join us in offering praise and appreciation every time you see one of our emergency responders.

Gratefully,

Fritz and Bethany Aurin

Steamboat Springs