Friends who drink together, fall together: The Record for Friday, March 15, 2019

Friday, March 15, 2019

1:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man suspected of shooting up heroin in his car outside a grocery store in the 1400 South Lincoln Avenue. Officers contacted the man but found no narcotics, and the man did not appear intoxicated.

7:35 a.m. A resident in the 200 block of 12th Street called officers to report an elk standing on their front porch that wouldn't leave.

10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a fender-bender in the 100 block of Park Avenue. One driver hit his head on the windshield but refused to be taken to the hospital.

11:30 a.m. Officers found a man sleeping under a tarp behind a business in the 200 block of Anglers Drive. They told him he had to leave.

12:23 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance outside a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Two people who had gotten into a collision were shouting at each other in the parking lot.

1:29 p.m. A visitor from Texas lost their ID at Steamboat Resort and asked officers for help finding it before their flight back home.

1:48 p.m. Officers were called about a protection-order violation. An individual's cousin has been sending them harassing text messages, despite the protection order against the cousin.

3:58 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a skier collision on the Vagabond trail at Steamboat Resort.

4:22 p.m. Employees at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive called officers after catching someone suspected of shoplifting $47 worth of items.

5:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an unconscious person at the ski area.

10:29 p.m. A resident in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive accused a neighbor of looting through his mailbox. The resident sparked an argument with his neighbor, who said he was just collecting his own mail. Officers responded but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

11:22 p.m. Officers were called about a two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. A car slid into the opposing lane and was T-boned by a truck. The drivers claimed that no one was injured.

11:26 p.m. Officers were called about a single-vehicle rollover with no reported injuries at South Lincoln Avenue and Mount Werner Road.

11:27 p.m. Two intoxicated women were trying to help one another cross South Lincoln Avenue, but they kept falling over. Officers assisted them, and an ambulance took them to the hospital for detox.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.