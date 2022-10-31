Friends of the Yampa to hold its largest annual fundraiser Nov. 19

Friends of the Yampa will hold its largest annual fundraiser, Big Snow Bash, on Nov. 19, featuring live music, an online auction, and commentary from the community and special guests. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Tickets are $35 for Friends of the Yampa members, and will also include a door prize and one beer. Members may also purchase one ticket for a guest at the discounted price. Non-members can get tickets for $40. Any tickets purchased at the door after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 will be $10.

For more, FriendsOfTheYampa.com/bsb .