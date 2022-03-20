Friends of the Yampa seeks art submissions
Friends of the Yampa is looking for submissions for a river themed art show, Runoff: A Collection of Yampa River Inspired Works.
Submissions are due by April 20 and they will hang May through June at The Barley. The show is open to professional and amateur artists of all mediums.
The cost is $5 per submission for Friends of the Yampa members and $10 for non-members. Entry is free for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more info, go to FriendsOfTheYampa.com/runoff-call-for-artists/.
