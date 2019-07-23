Friends of the Yampa schedules 2 community events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Friends of the Yampa will host a new event, Beers with the Board, from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at Storm Peak Brewing Co., 1885 Elk River Plaza. The gathering will give community members an opportunity to meet the board and learn about volunteer opportunities. The event is free and open to the community. Friends of the Yampa is also making plans for its summer Yampa River Clean Up, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10. Volunteers meet at Little Toots Park at 8:30 a.m.