STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Friends don't let friends not attend the Friends of CAIC fundraiser for avalanche information and education.

On Friday, March 8, Friends of CAIC will host Boats Beats, a benefit for CAIC, or Colorado Avalanche Information Center, at Schmiggity's in downtown Steamboat Springs. Local band Missed the Boat will play two sets of foot-stomping Americana-jamgrass, and local brands have supplied snow-adventure-centric prizes to be raffled off to a few lucky winners.

As much fun as the evening will be, its purpose is serious.

What: Boats Beats Friends of CAIC fundraiser

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 8

Where: Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Funds raised at the event will benefit: CAIC's backcountry forecasting budget to pay for forecasters in the field; to CAIC's website and app support, where users can freely access data and observations; and to CAIC's public service campaigns, clinics and seminars held in schools and community spaces statewide. Friends is aiming to raise $5,000 for CAIC with ticket proceeds and beer sales during the evening.

"For people who use the backcountry, we need to get people in the habit of donating, so CAIC can continue providing us with these services," said Friends of CAIC program and events coordinator Laraine Martin. "You can feel really good about your ticket price being a donation."

Whether someone's passion is human-powered or motorized sports, skiing or snowboarding, hunting or bird-watching or photography, venturing into the backcountry is made safer with more and better information about conditions and better access to that information.

"Friends of CAIC is a collective," Martin said. "It's a community group."

How to help In addition to attending Friday's fundraiser, Laraine Martin notes that support for CAIC is helpful in the following forms: Contribute snowpack observations: Submit observations and photographs of local snow conditions via the CAIC website to help create a more complete portrait of the snowpack, which benefits everyone who accesses the CAIC website for area information. Host a Know-Before-You-Go program: Host a free, 50-minute program complete with a high-energy video, slideshow and a Q&A chat with a local avalanche professional, intended for middle- and high-school students. Donate: As a one-time or recurring gift, donations to CAIC may be made online, mailed as a check, doubled through a workplace matching gift program or through the Amazon Smile foundation.

Friends of CAIC is a 501(c)3 organization, affiliated and charged with keeping CAIC financially supported through grant writing, event planning, individual fundraising, corporate partnerships and an annual fundraising campaign across Colorado.

Prizes at Boats Beats include Harvest Skis, Grass Sticks ski poles, an Ortovox Avalanche Rescue Kit Zoom+, a Big Agnes tent, sleeping bag and other gear, a Steamboat Powdercats guided backcountry tour for two, and more. In the drop-draw style of the prizes, attendees get to invest their tickets as a chance of winning only the prizes that they truly want.

In their 12 years playing together, Missed the Boat has supplied soundtracks for several CAIC fundraisers, as well as in festivals and shows across the state and beyond.

"The band has always had a deep respect and love for the mountains. Whether backcountry user or not, avalanche knowledge is something that is important to us," said Missed The Boat mandolinist, banjo player and singer Andrew Henry. "We value and stand by all that CAIC does on a daily basis."

Also playing in Missed the Boat on Friday are Ryan Cox on guitar, Skip Warnke on bass and Pat Waters on drums.

Tickets to the event are available at Schmiggitys.com. Tickets are $30 and include one beer from Mountain Tap and two drop-drawing tickets, with more available for purchase.

