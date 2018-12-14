Friends fighting: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

12:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A snow plowing crew witnessed two men fighting. Police discovered they were friends. One went to the hospital, and the other was arrested on a warrant and for third-degree assault.

7:54 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 600 block of Fourth Street.

8:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

10:37 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 900 block of Critter Court.

11:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 2700 block of Downhill Plaza. It was an issue involving a landlord, tenant and an eviction.

11:30 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bomb threat in the 2600 block of South Copper Frontage Road. It was a scam involving an email that numerous places across the country had received.

4:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a fraud in the 2300 block of Savoy Place. Someone called claiming the person won a sweepstakes competition.

7:19 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who looked injured at Pine Grove and Mount Werner roads. Police could not find him.

10:23 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who possibly overdosed in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

10:27 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat police had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• The Routt County Sheriff's Office had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 10 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.