Friday’s live panel to focus on support for local businesses impacted by COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The live town hall panel discussion on Friday will focus on support available for businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The virtual event starts at 10:30 a.m., and panelists include: Kara Stoller, Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO; Randy Rudasics, manager of the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center; John Bristol, the Chamber’s director of economic development; and Lisa Popovich, executive director of Main Street Steamboat Springs.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.