Fridays for Future USA to hold climate rally
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs chapter of Fridays for Future, a national, youth-led climate action organization, will hold a rally calling attention to climate issues in the Yampa Valley.
Community members are invited to attend the rally, which will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of the historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs. City Council member Sonja Macys, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council Executive Director Michelle Stewart and student activist Emi Cooper are scheduled to speak at the rally.
Participants will also be calling government representatives about climate action, waving signs on the sidewalk and creating chalk art. The event is open to the public, and people should follow COVID-19 health protocols.
