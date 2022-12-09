 Friday night shootout | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Friday night shootout

News News |

Tom Skulski
  

Steamboat junior Tyler King leaps for the opening tip during a 2022 Steamboat Shootout game against Berthoud on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Steamboat girls basketball lost the game 71-33.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Junior Catherine Larock dribbles up to the top of the key to start a Steamboat girls basketball possession during a game against Berthoud on Friday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors senior Belize Berry searches for an open teammate from the corner in a Steamboat girls basketball game against Berthoud on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Surrounded by defenders, Steamboat sophomore Hailey Bender finds a hole through the defense and passes toward to the basket in a basketball game against Berthoud on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sophomore Zoey Beckner knocks down the first of two free throws to close out the opening half of a Steamboat girls basketball game against Berthoud on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The Sailors were down 42-9 at halftime.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors freshman Sadie Hartman collects the ball and fires it to a teammate by the sideline in a Steamboat girls basketball game against Berthoud on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

Galleries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 