Friday live panel to discuss COVID-19 effects on local ranching, agriculture

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — How COVID-19 has affected local ranching and agriculture will be the topic of a live panel discussion Friday.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m., and panelists include Todd Hagenbuch, Routt County Extension director; Michelle Meyer, Community Agriculture Alliance executive director; Patrick Stanko, rancher with Stanko Ranch; Mark Berkley, owner of Innovative Ag Colorado; and Justin Warren, rancher and representative with Superior Livestock Auctions.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.