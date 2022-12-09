Friday evening outage leaves 1,400 Routt Conty homes without power

Yampa Valley Electric Association experienced an outage on Friday, Dec. 9, affecting Milner, Steamboat Springs and the surrounding area, according to the association’s general phone line.

According to the YVEA’s outage center, 1,410 customers in the 80487 area code were without power at 5:30 p.m Friday, while 24 customers in the 81639 area code were without power, accounting for about 5% of the association’s customers.

The message went on to say crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible, and power was restored by 6 p.m.

It was not known if Friday’s outage was related to the outage on Wednesday, Dec. 7.