Railroad Earth

Railroad Earth got together in New Jersey in 2001 and has since released eight albums. The group features: Todd Sheaffer, lead vocals, guitar; Tim Carbone, violin, electric guitar, vocals; John Skehan, mandolin, bouzouki, piano, vocals; Carey Harmon, drums, percussion, vocals; and Andrew Altman, upright and electric bass.

Fruition

Fruition is based in Portland, Oregon, and is comprised of: Jay Cobb Anderson, vocals, lead guitar, harmonica; Kellen Asebroek, vocals, rhythm guitar, piano; Mimi Naja, vocals, mandolin, electric and acoustic guitar; Jeff Leonard, bass; and Tyler Thompson, drums, banjo. The group has released five full-length albums, the most recent being "Watching It All Fall Apart" (2018).

Lindsay Lou

Formerly Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, the Americana and roots group Lindsay Lou is based in Nashville and has toured the world. Lindsay Lou is supported by Joshua Rilko, mandolin, and PJ George, bass. The band's albums include "Lindsay Lou, A Different Tune" (2010), "Release Your Shrouds" (2010), "Ionia" (2015) and "Southland" (2018).

Jay Roemer Band

Jay Roemer is an acoustic Americana and bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist and harmonica player based in Steamboat Springs. Roemer's first album was "Taking Names & Breaking Hearts," (2016) and his second, "A Sea of Scars and Tales to Tell" is currently in the works. Also in the band are: Erik Yates, banjo; Allen Cooke, dobro; Matt Cantor, bass; Dan Andree, fiddle; and Jarett Mason, mandolin.

Sweet Lillies

The Sweet Lillies are a Boulder-based trio formed in 2013. The group includes: Julie Gussaroff, upright bass, mandolin and guitar; Becca Bisque, viola; and Melly Frances, percussion and lead vocals. The Sweet Lillies' albums are "The Sweet Lillies" (2016) and "A Lighter Hue" (2018).

The Lonesome Days

The Lonesome Days are a five-piece ensemble based in Denver. The band features: Johnny Miller, mandolin; Sam Parks, guitar; Todd Lilienthal, banjo; Bradley Morse, bass; and Eve Panning, fiddle. Their debut album is "The Lonesome Days," released in 2017.

Jeff Austin Band

Jeff Austin, formerly of Yonder Mountain String Band, has been picking the mandolin for more than 20 years. The band also features Kyle Tuttle, banjo, Max Johnson, bass, and Mike Robinson, guitar. Austin has played in myriad albums and released "The Simple Truth" in 2015.

Love Canon

Love Canon plays bluegrass-tinged pop hits of the ’80s and ’90s. The Charlottesville, Virginia-based group is composed of Jesse Harper, lead singer and guitar, Adam Larrabee, banjo, Andy Thacker, mandolin, Darrell Muller, bass, and Jay Starling, resonator guitar. The group has been touring since 2010 and has released “Greatest Hits Volumes 1 – 3” and "Cover Story" (2018).

Rapidgrass

Front-Range based ensemble Rapidgrass features: Mark Morris, guitar, lead vocals; Coleman Smith, violin; Carl Minorkey, upright bass; Alex Johnstone, mandolin, vocals; and Billy Cardine, dobro. The group's albums include "Rapidgrass Quintet" (2013), "Crooked Road" (2015) and "Happy Trails" (2017); their upcoming album "Gypsy Cattle Drive" is in the works.

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys are a Salt Lake City-based band consisting of: Katia "Pixie" Racine, vocals, ukulele; Amanda B. Grapes, fiddle, vocals; Zach Downes, upright bass; Ben Weiss, mandolin, vocals; and Andrew Nelson, guitar, vocals. The group has been playing together since 2015 and released "Utah Made" in 2018.

For more A complete guide to WinterWonderGrass 2019.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229 or email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @JuliaBenAsher.