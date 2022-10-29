 Fresh snow and Halloween spirit: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Fresh snow and Halloween spirit: Pilot & Today photos of the week

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Steamboat Ski Resort's Thunderhead Lodge at about 9,000 feet on Mt. Werner peeks out of the clouds on Sunday, Oct. 23 during a break in the first significant snowstorm of the season in Steamboat.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eileen Allen takes off her boots while Kathy Thayer puts her skies in the back of a car on the top of Rabbit Ears Pass Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The two women headed up the pass for a little skiing after the area got the first taste of snow from a storm that moved through the area Sunday into Monday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney and Yampa Valley resident finds his name on the Stanley Cup at Howelsen Ice Arena on Thursday, Oct. 27. The cup was available for public viewing for a couple hours.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The drive to the top of Rabbit Ears Pass Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 provided motorists with splendid mountain scenery and in places some pretty tricky driving conditions after a storm passed through the area Sunday into Monday, providing the area’s first taste of winter.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Crazy clowns played by student Chloe Klataske and professor Joyce Treulied take on scary roles inside the Screamboat Chamber of Horrors haunted house on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball senior Tea Drennen puts a ball down early in the first set of a match against Soroco on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Sailors would go on to win the match in straight sets, 3-0.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tampa Bay Lightning goal tender Curtis McElhinney holds onto the Stanley Cup at Strawberry Park Elementary School as students from Ms. Reisman and Mr. Maki’s third grade classes get a chance to see and touch the Cup. McElhinney earned the Cup twice while playing Tampa Bay Lightning, and brought the Cup to Steamboat Springs celebrating the Lightning’s 2020 and 2021 titles.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A scary witch takes flight in the side yard of Chresta and Paul Brinkman’s downtown Steamboat Springs home. The Brinkman brood, as Chresta likes to call them, goes big for Halloween, but also decorates for Thanksgiving, Christmas and many other holidays each year.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

