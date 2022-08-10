Freedom Stomp aims to bring Yampa Valley conservatives together Sunday

On Sunday, Aug. 14, there will be a chance for conservatives of all ages across the Yampa Valley to gather and meet each other.

There is a Freedom Stomp event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, at the Dry Creek Park in Hayden.

This is a tri-county event where conservatives from Moffat, Routt and Rio Blanco are invited to get together for food, music and fun. There will be lawn games and activities for children, as well as drawings for prizes.

The purpose of the event is to get ready for the 2022 election, and attendees will be able to register to vote and meet GOP candidates. The Moffat County “election accuracy and integrity” group will also have a table set up at 3 p.m., and there will be a hotdog wagon selling hotdogs.

The rest of the food will be potluck style, so bring a side dish or a dessert to share. Beverages will be available for purchase or people can bring their own. For more information, email freedomstomp@gmail.com or visit the Freedom Stomp event page on Facebook.