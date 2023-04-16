Free workshop to help children learning to read

Steamboat Reading will host a workshop for parents of 4- to 6-year-olds at the Bud Werner Library at 3 p.m. April 30. The workshop will focus on fun, easy activities to help beginning readers.

People are welcome to bring their children along for storytime and crafts with Ms. Jamie while learning how to support beginning readers.

Participation in the workshop is free. Interested parents can contact Alyssa Laliberte at 970-367-7670 or alyssa@steamboatreading.org for more.