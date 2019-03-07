Free winter Jazz at the Library continues Tuesday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library’s winter of free jazz continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in Library Hall. Listen to live jazz while learning more about the genre from an accomplished band of local musicians during Jazz at the Library with Hearding Cats.

The five-piece jazz ensemble includes Sean Fairley, Neil Marchman, Tyler Peyman, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler. Those who attend will hear music played live and learn more about the history of the tunes that are played during a casual, hourlong concert and conversation.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.