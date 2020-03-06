Free weekly apres ski concert series kicks off Sunday

T Bar hosts Steamboat's newest on-mountain free concert series, Apres Sessions. The series kicks off Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There’s a new way to Sunday Funday Après on the mountain.

Après Sessions is a free weekly concert series outside of T Bar, headed up by local music events company Boom Valley Events. The brand-new series kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, with LYFTD, a Denver-based electronic duo featuring Andrew Scully on production, guitar and synthesizer, and Cody Keen as DJ and producer. The group incorporates hip-hop, funk, rock and soul into their high-energy, futuristic sound, and aims to deliver the ski-boots dance party to end them all.

Supporting LYFTD will be bass-heavy electronic artist UnderLux and local DJ Mvttv.

“(This series) is something I’ve been wanting to do for years,” Boom Valley founder Drew Koehler said. “I’ve always thought (outside of T Bar) is the perfect spot to throw a little apres ski party.”

Koehler notes that even in a ski town brimming with music, the series brings something new to the table.

“We’re really focusing on electronic, high-energy, upbeat music that’s a little different from what we’ve been experiencing at the base or at WinterWonderGrass,” Koehler said. “It’s more of a party atmosphere.”

Partnering with Boom Valley on the series are Billo and Butcherknife Brewing Co., which will do a “tap takeover” of T Bar’s patio taps.

“We love helping support the local arts,” said Butcherknife founder Nate Johansing, “and we believe that falls right in line with being a local food producer.”

The Sunday series continues on Sunday, March 15, with The Sponges, a funky house music DJ duo out of Miami, and on Sunday, March 22, with Borahm Lee, co-founder of Break Science and keyboardist of Pretty Lights Live Band. Both acts are set to be supported by Mvttv.

“Rain or shine, we’re hoping for smiles all around and a good apres ski vibe,” Johansing said.