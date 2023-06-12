Free vaccinations for cats, dogs Friday
For the second year, Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic has partnered with Mountain Valley Bank to offer a free Vaccination Friday set for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the bank at 635 Wildhorse Plaza in Steamboat Springs.
The clinic is open to anyone with an unvaccinated cat or dog in Northwest Colorado including families in Routt and Moffat counties and in Walden. Pets will be cared for on a first come, first served basis. Organizers recommend that dogs be leashed, and cats should be in a carrier.
The clinic is made possible after the Routt County Humane Society received a $2,000 grant from Mountain Valley Bank to support vaccination efforts of pets throughout northwest Colorado.
The free pet vaccinations include rabies, parvo-distemper, Bordetella also known as kennel cough, leptospirosis, feline leukemia and feline viral rhinotracheitis, calcivirus, panleukopenia. For questions, call the RCHS Wellness Clinic at 970-457-8002.
