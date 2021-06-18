Free Summer Concert Series will return this year to Steamboat in scaled-back, in-person format

Steamboat Free Summer Concerts announced Friday that it will return live music to the Yampa Valley this summer in the form of two concerts scheduled for August and September.

“After a long, strange year filled with isolation and countless disruptions to our daily lives, Steamboat Free Summer Concerts is proud to announce the return of free live music to the Yampa Valley during the summer of 2021,” organizers of the popular free concert series said in the announcement.

Instead of the series’ normal summer-long run, there will be just two iterations to mark the close of summer, with performances by The Lil Smokies with special guest Jon Stickley Trio on Aug. 27 and the End of Summer Jam featuring Samantha Fish, with other acts still to be announced, on Sept. 5.

“The Steamboat Free Summer Concerts is preparing to put on two awesome, safe and family-friendly concerts,” and those will happen at the festival’s traditional home at Howelsen Hill.

Last year was notably absent of the concert series due to the pandemic.

“We were forced to miss out on many of the things that make us feel alive and help us come together as the unique community we are,” organizers said.

The pandemic was especially hard on live music and nonprofits, they said, which help to fund the free series through drink sales, sponsorships and donations.

“With increased safety measures in place and a pent-up demand for live music, the free shows will be more difficult than ever to pull off,” the announcement said.

But the live music will return.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.