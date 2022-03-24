Free Steamboat event features Colorado River water expert Brad Udall

Brad Udall

Courtesy photo

The Bud Werner Library, Colorado Mountain College and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council are working together to present a special One Book Steamboat edition of the Sustainability Speaker Series featuring Brad Udall.

Udall is a senior water and climate research scientist and scholar at the Colorado Water Center at Colorado State University.

His talk, “The Ministry for the Colorado River: Rethinking Colorado River Governance,” will stream live at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, on the library’s Crowdcast page, and will reflect on climate change (and civilization change) through the lens of water and the West.

During the event, Udall will share research and observations about the current state of affairs and where we might go from here. The free talk will include a moderated question and answer session with leaders from the library, YVSC, CMC and the audience. Join the live virtual conversation at http://www.crowdcast.io/e/udall2 .