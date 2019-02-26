Free small business seminar to be offered Thursday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A seminar on small business startups will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.

The event aims to help entrepreneurs assess their strengths and weaknesses as a business owner, and it will also cover topics such as revenue/sales forecasts, customer needs, sources of funding and resources available to help with business planning.

Call Randy Rudasics, manager of CMC's Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center, at 970-870-4491 for more information. The workshop, which is part of the monthly First Steps Seminar program, is free. It is sponsored by the Entrepreneurship Center, SCORE, Routt County and the Steamboat Springs Chamber.